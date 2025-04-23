Love Island star among the celebs ‘confirmed’ for Celebs Go Dating

Love Island star Olivia Hawkins is among the celebs “confirmed” for this years Celebs Go Dating.

With the help of professionals Anna Williamson, Paul Brunson, Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, and Tom Read Wilson, the upcoming series, will follow a group of single celebrities as they make their way through the dating scene.

The popular show’s filming is scheduled to start in May, and it will premiere later this year.

The lineup is rumoured to include a host of famous faces, from reality stars to singers.

Take a look at the latest batch of singletons rumoured to be appear:

Christine McGuinness

Following her divorce from ex-husband Paddy McGuinness, viewers will undoubtedly be interested in Christine’s journey on the show.

This will be a new experience for the 37-year-old TV personality, who has acknowledged that she hasn’t “dated much before.”

According to The Sun, she of the experience: “I’m really excited to be joining the agency, I’m going to have a summer of fun! Who knows what might happen? I’ve not really dated much before, so I feel like I’m doing a crash course!”

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the other celebs and I’m especially looking forward to the coaching side of things with the agents. I think that’s going to be good for me.”

Jon Lee

According to reports, S Club star Jon Lee, who is trying to find love on the dating show, will be joining Christine.

The 42-year-old singer and actor was a member of the 90s pop group, which broke up in 2003 and then got back together in March 2023.

Jon said: “I’m absolutely rubbish at dating. My dating life is very bleak. So, I’m happy to put my trust into the agent’s professional hands. Fingers crossed we have a good time!”

Olivia Hawkins

Olivia Hawkins, who starred on the All Stars version of Love Island earlier this year, is also reportedly on the lineup.

Speaking of joining Celebs Go Dating, Olivia said: “I’m excited to be joining the agency. I’ve been a fan of the show for a long time. It will be nice for the public to see a more vulnerable, open side to me.”

Kerry Katona

Additionally, six years after making her debut on Celebs Go Dating in 2019, Kerry Katona is rumoured to return to the show for a second stint.

She said: “I’m so excited to be back at the agency. At the moment, I am just learning who I am. I always seem to change my whole persona for whoever I am with for their needs instead of prioritising my own.”

“I can’t wait to see Anna and Paul again and get to meet Dr Tara, and see what they have in store for me.”

Louis Russell

Too Hot To Handle star Louis Russell, a model who also plays semi-pro football and dabbles in professional boxing, is also rumoured to appear on the series.

Louis said: “I’m really excited to join the agency – it feels like a fresh start for me in dating. I’m ready to move away from hookups and focus on finding a real partner.”

Mark Labbett

Last but not least, Mark Labbett, aka The Beast, star of The Chase, will reportedly join the agency at a late date.

He admitted: “I’m a bit nervous about doing this because it is outside my comfort zone but, at the same time, it’s an opportunity to do something I wouldn’t normally do and let’s face it, it’s a chance to meet and date interesting women, what more could I want?”