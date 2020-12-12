Love Island star Amber Gill sparks rumours she’s dating model and fitness instructor

The reality star has been single since she split from Greg O'Shea last year

Amber Gill has sparked rumours she’s dating model and fitness instructor Jon Hosking.

The Love Island star was spotted with the 28-year-old this week, in photos published by The Sun.

The 23-year-old seemed smitten in the photos, as they headed for a workout in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O N H O S K I N G (@jon_hosking)

Jon was previously linked to Made In Chelsea star Frankie Gaff back in 2018, after she posted photos of them together on Instagram.

The male model is also close friends with Love Island stars Wes Nelson and Josh Denzel.

Amber has been single ever since she split from Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea last year, just five weeks after they were crowned the winners of Love Island.

Greg received serious backlash following their break-up, and recently opened up about their split on Lodging With Lucy.

The Limerick native said: “I’d training starting in the middle of August and I’d just got out of Love Island, I’ve to get back for training, I’m trying to get to the Olympics.”

“And then I got home, I was like, ‘Look Amber, honestly, how do you see this playing out?’ In my head, I just knew this relationship isn’t going to happen, it just can’t, it’s not going to function.”

“She was like, ‘Yeah but we should be going out, we won Love Island.’ I said, ‘Look I don’t know how we can do this. I think we should just stop now before it gets too deep.'”

“She threw all the toys out of the pram, she was not happy at all about that. Then people went away and started selling stories saying I broke up with her over text,” he explained.

“First of all, it wasn’t a text because it was phone calls back and forth and FaceTime. [But] there’s no point coming out in the media and saying that because people aren’t going to believe you.”

After the news of their split broke, people got #UnfollowGreg trending on Twitter, and over half a million people unfollowed him on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Kennedy (@lucykennedytv)

“Think of 500,000 people — that’s five and a half full Croke Parks — going ‘unfollow Greg’. Because of something they don’t even know the real story,” he said.

“Then I was getting death threats, my family were. People messaged me step by step telling me to go kill myself, very dark stuff. Every name under the sun.”