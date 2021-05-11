The Newcastle native has ditched her brunette locks

Love Island star Amber Gill shows off stunning new look

Amber Gill has shown off her dramatic new look, after changing up her hairstyle.

The reality star rose to fame on the 2019 season of Love Island, which she one alongside Limerick native Greg O’Shea.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Newcastle native debuted a new look, ditching her usual brunette, curly locks for a straight, blonde hairdo.

“A blonde moment,” she captioned the post.

Irish makeup artist and social media star Keilidh Cashell commented on the post: “Wow oh wow.”

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison wrote: “Oh My DAYSSSSSS 😍😍😍😍😍,” while Irish Love Islander Yewande Biala penned: “Woow 🔥”.

The new look comes after Amber reportedly dumped her secret boyfriend in February, after finding out about his criminal past.

Amber confirmed she was dating a mystery man back in January but just one month later, the MailOnline reported she was single again.