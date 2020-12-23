Love Island star Amber Davies set to take MAJOR step in her new romance

Amber Davies has revealed she and her new boyfriend Nick Kyriacou are planning on moving in together.

The Love Island star went public with their romance back in September, after finding love during lockdown.

The 24-year-old and her 28-year-old beau took part in a couple’s Q&A on Instagram on Tuesday, where they revealed they were ready to take the next step in their relationship.

“Nick is hopefully going to buy a place next year and I’m just going to move in to that with him,” Amber said.

Nick joked: “Are you?”, with Amber laughing: “Yes. We have discussed this don’t worry.”

The singer admitted she “basically” lives with Nick already, and that she only goes back to her own home when she needs to.

The news comes after Amber insisted Nick was ‘The One’ in a recent interview with The Sun.

“I know it’s such a cliche but it only happened when I stopped looking for love,” the reality star confessed.

“I was so set on being a career woman and not having a boyfriend that one fell in my lap — and now I can’t let him go.”

“He’s having to slow me down. Within a month of dating, I had my own drawer at his house,” she gushed. “I know I’m being too eager — we still haven’t had our first row — but I can’t wait for us to be together.”

“I wasn’t planning on meeting anyone but we got introduced through friends and he is so different. The pandemic has made me realise you can’t plan how everything is going to go.”

“I would never have taken it public if I didn’t know he is The One,” she added.

Addressing her previous relationship with former co-star Kem Cetinay, Amber said: “I haven’t had a real relationship since Kem, which obviously didn’t work out after Love Island.”

“I have been by myself for three and a half years, worked by myself and been independent. I didn’t need a man. But then Nick came along and I thought, ‘No, I’m not letting him go’.”

Speaking about going public with their romance, the West End star said: “I wanted people to know we were dating. I didn’t want us to get pictured together and for it to come out that way.”

“I didn’t want us not to be able to hold hands in public. I wanted to make it public and have control of it, and I have seen so much lovely ­support from people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER DAVIES (@amb_d)

“I don’t really speak about my love life, and it’s been such a lovely reaction. People have been genuinely happy for me.”

“It’s the first time ever that I don’t have any fear in my head about this coming to an end any time soon. That’s why I felt so confident telling people,” she confessed.

“And even though I can’t wait to get back to work as soon as possible, I have to just enjoy the time we have together for what it is.”