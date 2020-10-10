Love Island star Amber Davies insists her new boyfriend is ‘The One’

The reality star recently went public with her new beau Nick Kyriacou

Amber Davies has insisted her new boyfriend, Nicj Kyriacou, is ‘The One’.

The Love Island star recently went public with their romance, after finding love during lockdown.

Speaking to The Sun, Amber said: “I know it’s such a cliche but it only happened when I stopped looking for love.”

“I was so set on being a career woman and not having a boyfriend that one fell in my lap — and now I can’t let him go.”

“He’s having to slow me down. Within a month of dating, I had my own drawer at his house,” she gushed. “I know I’m being too eager — we still haven’t had our first row — but I can’t wait for us to be together.”

“I wasn’t planning on meeting anyone but we got introduced through friends and he is so different. The pandemic has made me realise you can’t plan how everything is going to go.”

Since she rose to fame on Love Island in 2017, Amber has made a name for herself on the West End.

The 24-year-old was set to star in the cheerleading musical Bring It On this year, but the production has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER DAVIES (@amb_d) on Oct 7, 2020 at 9:45am PDT

Amber said: “Lockdown has been a nightmare for my career as a ­performer. I should be on stage at the moment but who knows when ­theatres will reopen?”

“Meeting Nick has turned this year around for me. Now I live for the here and now. I was all about my career, I didn’t want a relationship, but now I have realised that you can have both.”

“I would never have taken it public if I didn’t know he is The One,” she confessed.

Addressing her previous relationship with former co-star Kem Cetinay, Amber said: “I haven’t had a real relationship since Kem, which obviously didn’t work out after Love Island.”

“I have been by myself for three and a half years, worked by myself and been independent. I didn’t need a man. But then Nick came along and I thought, ‘No, I’m not letting him go’.

“I’ve been so worried about ­relationships, questioning whether a man’s family would accept my ­background after Love Island. But Nick’s family are amazing,” she continued.

“People look down on reality TV. My love life was at the centre of it all and people saw a lot. I was anxious about whether Nick’s family would respect me but they have been so understanding and warm.”

Amber explained: “Nick is the polar opposite to me. If I get my camera out to take a picture, he shies away, he runs off. It’s reassuring because he’s not fame-hungry at all.”

“In the past, I’ve dated guys but not really known what their intention was. You know, ‘Does he want to be in the papers?’”

Speaking about going public with their romance, Amber said: “I wanted people to know we were dating. I didn’t want us to get pictured together and for it to come out that way.”

“I didn’t want us not to be able to hold hands in public. I wanted to make it public and have control of it, and I have seen so much lovely ­support from people.”

“I don’t really speak about my love life, and it’s been such a lovely reaction. People have been genuinely happy for me.”

“It’s the first time ever that I don’t have any fear in my head about this coming to an end any time soon. That’s why I felt so confident telling people,” she confessed.

“And even though I can’t wait to get back to work as soon as possible, I have to just enjoy the time we have together for what it is.”

