Love Island star Alima breaks silence on reports of ‘flirty’ messages with fellow Islander Dejon

Dejon and Alima | Instagram
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Love Island star Alima Gagigo has broken her silence on reports that fellow Islander Dejon had been sending her “flirty” messages.

Sources recently told The Sun that Dejon had allegedly been sending flirty messages to his fellow Islander, who was not reciprocating his advances.

In response, Dejon slammed the report on his social media, sharing the article and writing: “Guys, don’t believe everything you read. The only person I’m exchanging flirty messages with is my girlfriend @megann.mooree.”

Dejon Williams | Instagram

Since then, Alima has taken to social media to address the reports, claiming Dejon is like “a big brother to her.”

She began the video, addressing her followers: “Hello gorgeous people, I was actually not going to address this at all because it just does not make sense at all but I thought I would come on here and just let you guys know that me and Dejon are just friends.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

“We’ve always been friends, he’s basically like my older brother and yeah we’ve not been flirting at all so I genuinely don’t know where that information has came from.”

“it’s totally fake news, I genuinely don’t even have the time in my life right now to sit flirting with a guy over text messages, never mind someone who’s got a girlfriend, that’s completely out of my character, so I thought I would come in here and just set the record straight, that is fake news.”

