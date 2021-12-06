Love Island star Abigail Rawlings ‘really happy’ after reuniting with her ex

Abigail Rawlings has opened up about her new romance, after reuniting with her ex.

The 27-year-old rose to fame after appearing on Love Island during the summer, but failed to find love on the show.

Just weeks after leaving the villa, the tattoo artist rekindled her romance with her ex-boyfriend, who she has said she is “really happy” with.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the reality star said: “We’re still dating, it’s going really well, I’m really happy. We’re just taking it slow and steady, but I’m enjoying myself. I’m happy.”

“As long as I’m content, I don’t care and I’m very content!”

Abigail enjoyed a brief romance with Toby Aromolaran on Love Island, but was left heartbroken when he returned from Casa Amor with Mary Bedford.

After being left single, the tattooed beauty was subsequently dumped from the Island alongside her pal Dale Mehmet.

