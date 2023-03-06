Love Island sneak peek: Ron pulls Samie for a chat amid drama

Ron confronts Samie on tonight’s episode of Love Island, amid drama in the villa.

Having been told by Lana that Samie and some of the other Islanders are questioning whether or not he has a game plan, Ron decides to pull Samie for a chat.

As they catch up, Samie asks: “How are you for a start?”

Ron replies: “I’m not going to lie, I’m quite livid, I’m just not going to have it… I’m not having a whole gaff think that after one challenge I’m playing a game.”

Samie says: “That’s the way it’s been perceived Ron and people were talking about it.”

Ron replies: “The only way that’s being perceived is by either you or Tom going away and taking that and making out as if it was said that way.”

As they continue to talk, Samie says: “It was weird though, it was a weird comment.”

As the conversation goes back and forth, Samie says: “Ron, you said it, all I’m saying is that’s what you said and it can be perceived as weird and everyone in here has an opinion on it.”

Ron says: “If they’ve got an opinion, say it to me… Please relay your opinion on the fact you don’t think I’m game playing because I’m not having nine other people thinking I’m game playing when I’ve got my girlfriend in here and people are talking behind my back.”

Samie tells Ron: “I can’t influence nine other people’s opinion, I’ve had the chat with you, whoever does think it, you need to talk directly to them. I’m not doing that, I’m not cleaning up all of that.”

Will Ron pull any of the other Islanders up on their opinions?

Love Island continues on tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

