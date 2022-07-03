Love Island: New girl Jazmine has a connection to THIS Geordie Shore star

Jazmine Nichol is one of the six new girls heading into the Love Island villa tonight.

The 21-year-old is hoping to turn Jacques’ head while his partner Paige spends time with six new boys in Casa Amor.

The Newcastle native, who works as a nightclub manager, is pals with Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby.

The pair posed alongside each other in a campaign for Pepper Girls Club last year, and Charlotte even follows the model on Instagram.

When asked what she’s going to bring to the villa, Jazmine said: “A lot of drama but a lot of humour as well. I’m a very funny girl.”

“I get called Donkey from Shrek, that’s my nickname, as that’s my humour. Always coming out with my little oneliners.”

Speaking about how she has her eye on in the villa, Jazmine said: “Jacques for personality – humours the biggest thing for me in a partner.”

“I never go for looks and I don’t have a type at all. It’s definitely who makes me laugh. So Jacques, Jay and then Davide.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

