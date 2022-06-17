Love Island narrator Iain Stirling lands role on American version of the show

Iain Stirling, the narrator of Love Island UK, is set to voice the American version of the popular dating show.

The Scottish comedian has narrated Love Island UK since it premiered in 2015, and is also married to the show’s current host Laura Whitmore.

Iain is now taking his role global as he’s replacing Matthew Hoffman as the voice of the all-new US series, which will air on Peacock.

Iain said: “So get your suncream, your shades and your Google Translate ready because I’m on my way.”

Jenny Groom, NBC’s unscripted entertainment executive, said: “The moment the decision was made to bring an all-new version of Love Island to Peacock, we knew we had to get Iain on board.”

“Iain embodies everything fans love about the show – humour, irreverence and cheeky fun. Love Island would not be the same without him.”

The new and improved US version, which launches on July 19, will be “steamier” with “naughtier games and sexier challenges.”

The news comes after Iain admitted he’s scared to open his mouth in public as so many people now recognise his voice.

He said: “The weird adjustment is not necessarily my face, but my voice became well-known.”

“I’d go from like having 30 people come to see me do stand-up to like people asking me to do voice notes on the Tube. It was sort of like that overnight thing where you’re like, ‘This is mad’.”

“There was no slow build as the show got big. It was like the show got big, I came home, I can no longer take a phone call on the train.”

Speaking on the Distraction Pieces podcast, he continued: “It’s the thing that confirms it in people’s heads.”

“I’ll be on a train sat next to someone and then the minute they go, ‘Would you like a drink?’”

“‘Yeah, a coffee please’ – and the person next to me goes, ‘I f****g knew it was you.’”

“If I feel in a bad mood I’ll put on a Scouse accent or something.”