Love Island: Liberty’s family share cryptic post as her romance with Jake is tested in Casa Amor

Liberty Poole’s family have shared a cryptic post as her romance with Jake Cornish is tested in Love Island’s Casa Amor.

The boys snuck away from the main villa earlier this week to move into Casa Amor with six stunning new girls, while the girls were joined by six new boys.

On Monday, the boys played a steamy game of ‘Truth or Dare’ with the new girls – while the girls played a fairly tame game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ with their new housemates.

On Tuesday night’s show, the two villas went head-to-head in the Raunchy Race challenge.

The Villa and Casa Amor both received texts at the same time with a challenge they need to complete, and whoever completed the challenge the quickest won.

In one challenge, the smallest boy in the villa had to kiss the girl he fancied the most – with Jake kissing Mary Bedford.

Liberty, who kissed Irish contestant Matthew MacNabb in the challenge, admitted the idea of her boyfriend kissing someone else upset her.

The former waitress’ family have been running her social media accounts while she is in the villa.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, they shared a photo of Liberty along with a cryptic caption.

It read: “Know Your Worth 💁‍♀️ if you love somebody let them go, for if they return, they were always yours. And if they don’t, they never were.”

Liberty and Jake have been coupled up since day one of the show and last week, Jake asked Liberty to be his girlfriend.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

