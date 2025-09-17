Love Island legend responds to speculation he’s set to appear on upcoming series for a FOURTH time

Love Island star Scott van der Sluis has responded to speculation he’s set to appear on the upcoming series of All Stars, which will be his fourth appearance in the franchise.

The 24-year-old former football player made his debut as a bombshell on season 10 of the popular dating program and has since been in two other variations since 2023.

Less than a month after being kicked out of the island on Day 52, he shocked fans by making an appearance on Love Island USA.

After getting dumped after only five days of his brief time abroad, Scott couldn’t help but sign up for his third attempt at romance a few weeks later at the Love Island Games.

With the latest series of All Stars confirmed last month, Scott has confessed he’s ruled himself out for an appearance, stating he’s “retired.”

Speaking on Farmer Will and Jessie Wynter’s YouTube show, he said: “I feel like I’m retired.”

Scott continued: “I don’t regret it [not doing series 2]. Some really close mates were in there. I would’ve enjoyed being in there with Luca, but I feel like there was books that were open that are definitely closed now, I think. I feel like no it wasn’t the right time for me.”

The news comes after the 24-year-old revealed he was originally meant to be a part of the lineup for the last season of All Stars but pulled out just two days.

Speaking on fellow islander Lochan Wowacki’s Youtube cooking show, Scott revealed he had considered going on the show.

He explained: “I was in a moment where I was like, “Right, yeah, I could do this, but if at any point I don’t feel like it at all or something, or I have a rethink, I’m more than prepared to pull out.”

“And that just happened, I just thought this isn’t the time for me.”

He further revealed he had also pushed Luca to apply for the show, after building a strong friendship during a football project in the States.

Scott explained: “We were going to do some football project out in America and I wanted him on board, so we spoke on the phone.”

“And then we just ended up speaking on the phone for like an hour. And then we just became mates off it, like texting quite a bit, rang quite a bit.”

“So we’ve been close for like a year now. It was weird because it actually came around the time of the last All Stars. And he texted me on Insta, he was like, ‘not fancy doing this one?’ I was like, ‘Nah, nah, can’t be bothered with this one.’”