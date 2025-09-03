Love Island legend Gabby Allen ‘signs up’ for spin-off series just months after split from fellow Islander Casey O’Gorman

Love Island legend Gabby Allen has reportedly “signed up” the for spin-off series Love Island Games just months after she split from fellow Islander Casey O’Gorman.

Earlier this year, the pair’s whirlwind romance on Love Island: All Stars captivated viewers, and in February, they won the second series.

However, just three months later, the pair had announced they had split, with Gabby revealing on AfterSun that the pair were in “very different stages in our lives.”

While it has been rumoured Casey may return to the series for a fourth chance at love, for Love Island All Stars season three, Gabby has been rumoured to be joining Love Island Games.

A TV source said: “Gabby has been in the mix for Love Island Games for some time, but she wasn’t sure at first if she wanted to do it as her split from Casey was still quite fresh.”

“Now, a few months have passed and she feels ready to head back to the villa and give it another whirl.”

“Love Island Games is less about finding love and more about having fun, and Gabby feels like she deserves a good time in the sun,” the source continued.

“If she meets the man of her dreams, great, that’s a bonus but it’s not what she is focussing on.”

The source continued: “She is heading out to Fiji any day now as filming starts in a couple of weeks.”

“The show starts airing in the US on streaming service Peacock on September 15 and will air on ITV later in the year.”

Casey’s team has also been reportedly approached for the series – meaning an awkward reunion could be on the cards for the pair.

The spin-off will be structured similarly to the first Games, which included Olympic-style competitions between celebrities.