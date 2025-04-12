Love Island star’s relationship with footballer takes ‘a serious next step’

According to a new report, Love Island host Maya Jama’s relationship with footballer Ruben Dias has taken a “serious next step.”

The pair are understood to have been dating for a few months now, after Jama first met the Man City defender at the European Music Awards in November 2024.

The Love Island host has also been spotted at multiple football games over the last few months to support Ruben in the Premiere League.

A source shared with The Sun that they are now getting even “more serious” after the 27-year-old introduced his new girlfriend to his mother, Bernadette.

This comes only two weeks after fans noticed that Ruben’s mother had started following Jama on Instagram.

During the last international break in March, Jama flew to Lisbon to watch him play for the Portuguese national team, and was pictured in the stands at the José Alvalade Stadium.

The TV presenter was seen in a VIP hospitality box as she witnessed Portugal’s 5-2 victory over Denmark.

Jama then went on to post a photo on social media of the two celebrating together at their romantic fireside retreat at 3:30am the following morning.

The snap is believed to have been taken at the footballer’s home in the Cascais region of Portugal, with a lavish swimming pool and fire pit captured in the photo.

This comes after she broken her silence on her “romance” with Ruben when she hit back at online trolls

In response to a comment, Maya addressed the rumours on X for the first time.

One user wrote about people who “sit on the net all day and obsess about people they don’t know and their relationships.”

In response to the news of her romance with Ruben, the user wrote: “She don’t rest” and “women who jump from relationship to relationship are scary.”



Maya later cited their tweet, which included screenshots of previous remarks from the same user.

She simply wrote back: “Oh.. 😂 😂 but ..🤷‍♀️”