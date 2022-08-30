Love Island hosting role would be a ‘dream gig’ for Emily Atack

The recently available Love Island hosting role would reportedly be a “dream gig” for Emily Atack.

Laura Whitmore announced she was stepping down as host of the dating show earlier this month.

According to new reports, Emily’s had her fair share of romantic drama which she would use to her advantage.

A source said: “Emily is flattered by people pushing for her to present Love Island – it would be definitely be a dream gig for her.”

“She feels like she could really sympathise with and help the contestants as she struggled to find love herself.”

According to Closer magazine, “She’s saying ‘Watch this space.'”

Emily has been linked to One Direction star Harry Styles, comedian Seann Walsh and footballer Jack Grealish.