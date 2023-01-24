Love Island first look: Zara turns her attention towards Shaq

It seems Zara may not just have eyes for Tom…

On Tuesday night’s episode, the 25-year-old pulls Shaq for a chat and says: “I’ll be real with you, Tom is obviously ticking pretty much every box for me but it’s early still, I haven’t even spoken to you properly, it would be nice to explore.”

However, their conversation is briefly interrupted by Tanya, who is coupled up with Shaq, as she brings her beau a cup of tea.

After Tanya leaves, Shaq says: “On the outside you would be someone that I would go for so I do want to explore that to see the vibes.”

Speaking about how they both live near each other, he tells her: “You’re from London too, you just get it.”

Zara adds: “Same with you, we are from the same area, that’s the thing, that would just work instantly.”

Shaq is upfront with Tanya about his plans to get to know Zara – is this the end for Shaq and Tanya?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

