Love Island first look: Shaq and Tanya discuss their fallout after kissing challenge

Shaq and Tanya discuss their fallout after the kissing challenge on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The 24-year-old’s flame Tanya Manhenga was voted the best kisser in the villa, after the boys scored each of the girls’ snogging techniques while blindfolded.

Although Shaq scored Tanya highly, he wasn’t best pleased that she had shared a passionate kiss with the other boys.

Thursday night’s episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Shaq telling the boys he wasn’t speaking to Tanya, while Tanya said that this kind of behaviour would give her the “ick”.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode of Love Island, Shaq tells Tanya: “I get it’s a game but I felt like you thought winning the challenge was more important than respecting me.”

Tanya explains: “I just want to understand where this is coming from, because I don’t understand, you’re all mine and I’m all yours. I only want you, I don’t care about anyone else.”

“I understand why you felt the way you did but it was not my intention to make you feel that way, I’m sorry for not understanding you earlier, I get it now.”

As they continue to talk Shaq asks: “Are we on the same page?”

Tanya replies: “We are, I’m just stubborn… so it takes a minute.”

Could this be the end of Tanya and Shaq, or will they kiss and make up?

Love Island continues tonight at 9.30pm on Virgin Media Two.

