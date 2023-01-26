Love Island first look: New bombshell Ellie causes a stir in the villa

Ellie Spence entered the villa as a bombshell alongside Spencer Wilks on Wednesday night’s episode.

The new arrivals were tasked with choosing which boy and girl they wanted to couple up with, before the remaining boys each picked one of the remaining girls.

Love Island fans have already predicted heartache for one girl, as they believe her beau will turn his head towards Ellie.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Ellie’s arrival has caused a stir amongst the Islanders.

Willing to get to know the boys, the bombshell tells them: “I just think everyone is so desperate to be married off, they’re shook.”

As Ellie chats to the boys, one of the girls watching says: “She seems ballsy.”

Later in the episode, one girl in particular wants to pull Ellie for a chat – whose heads will turn for the new arrivals?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

