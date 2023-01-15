Love Island first look: Maya Jama makes a dramatic entrance into the villa

The highly anticipated 2023 winter series of Love Island kicks off on Monday, January 16 with a brand new host at the helm.

Maya Jama, who has taken over from Irish presenter Laura Whitmore, arrives to the the South African villa in serious style in the first look photos of episode one.

A helicopter circles over the luxury villa with the pilot announcing: “Maya Jama on board.”

The helicopter lands and Maya heads into the Villa, explaining: “It’s a new year, in a brand new Villa, it’s a stunning location ready for some sexy singles looking for love, all we need now are some Islanders.”

Greeting the boys, Maya says: “Hello boys, you alright, shall we have a little chat?”

The boys then line-up as they await the arrival of the girls.

But who will couple up with whom?

Will Islanders be nabbing partners off of each other straight out of the gate? Will it be love at first sight for any of the singletons?

It’s time to grab love by the horns…

The new season of Love Island starts this Monday, January 16 at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

