Love Island first look: Jessie and Aaron decide who to dump from the villa

Love Island fans were shocked by a major plot twist at the end of Tuesday night’s episode.

The public were asked to vote for their favourite Islanders, knowing the contestants with the least votes would be at risk of being dumped from the villa.

Newcomers Jessie and Aaron were tasked with the difficult to decision of which boy and girl to dump from the villa.

The Love Island Australia alumni must choose between Tom, Haris, Kai, Tanyel, Tanya and Anna-May to send home.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Jessie whispers “Love you guys” to her fellow Islanders, before walking across the garden with Aaron to make their decision.

The bombshell tells Aaron: “I’m so nervous,” to which Aaron says: “So am I, I’ve got no idea, I don’t even know where to start.”

The pair find it hard to make their decision, and when talking about one of the boys Jessie says: “He’s like one of my best friends in here”.

Aaron replies: “I know, I actually like all of the guys, but you can’t think like that.”

Jessie says: “Ok, let’s break this down” as Aaron asks: “What’s your decision?”

Who will be dumped from the villa on tonight’s episode of Love Island?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

