Love Island finalists take HUGE step in relationship just months after show ended

Love Island finalists Ty and Angel have taken a huge step in their relationship just months after the show ended.

The couple finished fourth in the series and quickly made things official after leaving the villa.

Following this, the pair have appeared to go from strength to strength as Angel has revealed that the pair have moved in together.

Angel took to Tiktok to document their moving-in process, which consisted mainly of packing and unpacking boxes.

The clip revealed glimpses into their new home, with a big back garden.

She captioned the post, which gave an hour-by-hour update on their moving process: “New beginnings 🥹🏡”

Fans rushed to the comments to congratulate the pair, with one writing: “my favourite couple 🥰🥰🥰,” as another wrote: “Happy for you & Ty! Congrats !”

In September, Ty surprised his now girlfriend with balloons and a banner during a sweet getaway.

The room was adorned with several balloons, including one in the shape of a heart, and red rose petals strewn on the bed.

Additionally, an inflatable banner with the words “will you be my girlfriend” was placed along the bed. He even got a large bunch of red roses for his new partner, who appeared incredibly happy as she posed on the bed with them. Angel shared the snaps on social media and wrote: “Can’t stop smiling right now.” Ty captured his now-girlfriend, as she looked gorgeous sitting on the bed, writing: “Bagged a worldie.” In their first interview since leaving the villa, Angel reflected on their initial connection, saying: “Yes, a spark from the beginning. We said we were open to getting to know other people, but it was always each other. “We always said it would take a lot to turn heads”, and Ty added: “We clicked straight away.”