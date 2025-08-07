Love Island finalist reveals devastating loss after leaving the villa: ‘I had a bad gut feeling’

Love Island’s Yasmin Pettet has revealed her beloved cat, Miaow Miaow, died while she was filming the show this summer.

The 24-year-old, who finished the show in third place alongside Jamie Rhodes, regularly mentioned her cat in the villa, and described her as her “child”.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Yasmin told fans: “As I’ve spoken about her on the show I’m sure a lot of you will know I have a cat called Miaow Miaow who’s been by my side for 11 years now.”

“When I was filming Love Island I had a bad gut feeling something was off and when my mum and sister came into the villa I asked them and still felt like something was off.

“Rightfully they didn’t tell me because I was still in the villa but after the final I called my sister and she told me that miaow miaow had cancer and died whilst I was away filming Love Island,” she continued.

“I’m trying to be as active as I can be on socials but am taking time for myself to process this heartbreak.

“RIP to my beautiful baby girl, you were so loved and will always be in my soul,” Yasmin added.

Fans were devastated to learn of Miaow Miaow’s death, and said the moment Jamie gifted her a cat ring during their final date “hits different now”.

Yasmin and Jamie made it to the final of this year’s Love Island alongside Angel and Ty, Shakira and Harry, and Toni and Cach.

Toni and Cach ended up winning the £50,000 cash prize, with Shakira and Harry finishing in second place.