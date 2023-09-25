Love Island fans think THIS popular couple have split – after spotting ‘clues’

Love Island fans think Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have split, after spotting “clues”.

The couple struck up a romance on the summer 2023 series of the dating show, and they finished in fourth place overall.

The reality stars have gone from strength to strength since leaving the villa, and Molly even got a tattoo tribute to Zach earlier this month.

However, some eagle-eyed fans have since spotted the pair have been sharing cryptic posts on Instagram, and think they are hinting there may be trouble in paradise.

She posted a clip of the song ‘I Drink Wine by Adele’, with the lyrics: “We’re in love with the world. But the world just wants to bring us down. By putting ideas in our heads. / How come we’ve both become a version of a person we don’t even like?”

Meanwhile Zach shared a quote that read: “My silence doesn’t mean I agree with you. It means your level of stupidity rendered me speechless.”

This is not the first time Zach and Molly have been hit with split rumours.

Last month, Molly shared a video of herself jumping onto her bed to TikTok, and she captioned the post: “POV you went on Love Island, found love and got dumped.”

One worried fan wrote: “Wait what!! Are you and Zach still together?!”, while a second penned: “molly, we need clarity babes PLEASEEE😭”

However, Zach later told Goss.ie that him and Molly were still going strong.