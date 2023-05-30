Love Island fans think new contestant Mitchel looks like THIS former Islander

The summer series of Love Island 2023 kicks off on Monday, June 5.

Host Maya Jama will preside over all of the villa action, whilst famed comedian and narrator Iain Stirling returns to voiceover each and every episode of the much-loved format.

Ten sexy singletons were confirmed to be entering the Majorcan villa this summer – including Mitchel Taylor.

Mitchel, who hails from Sheffield, is 26 years old and works as a gas engineer.

Speaking ahead of his stint in the Love Island villa, he said: “I thrive on being a gentleman. I’ll shower you with flowers, I’ll take you on dates, I’ll fill your bedside drawer with your favourite sweets and chocolate.”

“I’ve been single, I’ve had my fun and now I want to settle down,” he said before adding of the reason he’s still single: “I’m just really picky. I’ve got to find the girl that I want to marry and have kids with. I’m nearly 27, I don’t want to play the field anymore, I want to find the one.”

On what gives him the “ick”, Mitchel said: “Food in your teeth and counting coins in your hand- when a girl stands at the bar counting out the coins to pay for a drink, it’s not for me!”

Mitchel was introduced to the public earlier this week, and Love Island fans instantly pointed out his resemblance to former contestant Luca Bish.

One Instagram user penned: “literally is giving luca vibes,” while another joked: “You’ve misspelt Luca.”

A third wittily said: “Anyone else thing he is a luca-like?,” and a fourth chimed in: “Honestly isn’t this Luca??”

Meanwhile two other Instagram users respectively commented: “Swear this guy’s been on it before,” and “Why has Luca changed his name?”