Love Island fans think new bombshell Scott looks like THIS former Islander

Scott van-der-Sluis entered the Love Island villa on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old hails from Connah’s Quay in North Wales.

He plays for League of Ireland team Shelbourne F.C. as a goalkeeper.

Upon his entrance into the villa, Love Island fans instantly pointed out his resemblance to former contestant Jacques O’Neill.

One TikTok user penned: “Omg he looks like Jacques,” while a second wrote: “I wish they’d stop cloning previous contestants”.

A third said: “The way he gives Jacques vibes,” and a fourth agreed: “I mean I did say he looks like Jacques”.

Interestingly, it has also been reported that Scott used to date former Islander Paige Thorne – who struck up a romance with Jacques on Love Island.

A source told The UK Sun: “It wasn’t serious with Paige and Scott but they had a great few months together,” a source told the publication.

“They met out on the party scene as Paige knows lots of footballers.”

“It didn’t end for any reason in particular, just one of those things. They were both young and not looking for anything serious.”

Speaking about what he thinks he’ll bring to the Love Island villa, Scott said: “Energy. I’ll bring a bit of banter, be cheeky, and I’m a flirt! very, very strong personality so if I see anything I don’t agree with, there’ll definitely be fireworks!”

The footballer describes himself as “tall, dark, handsome,” adding: “I’m a goalkeeper, so I’m good with my hands!”

“I’ve been single through my own choice, as well as circumstances. I’ve moved around a lot with football and I’ve been based in Dublin playing football for over a year.”

“I’ve been single for 3 and a half years so it’s been a while so I’m ready and open to anything!”

