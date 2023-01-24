Love Island fans react to shock dumping twist as SIX contestants face the axe

Love Island fans were shocked by a major plot twist at the end of tonight’s episode.

The public were asked to vote for their favourite Islanders on Monday night, knowing the contestants with the least votes would be at risk of being dumped from the villa.

During tonight’s episode, Anna-May, Tanya and Tanyel found themselves in the bottom three out of the girls; while Kai, Tom and Haris received the least amount of votes out of boys.

The Islanders’ fate is in Jessie and Aaron’s hands… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LuKHKPOTMB — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 24, 2023

The six vulnerable Islanders were then asked to stand in front of the fire pit.

While viewers thought the remaining Islanders would have to choose who to send home, Olivia received a text.

The text revealed the decision would be down to Aussie bombshells Jessie and Aaron, who joined the show on Sunday night.

Fans were impressed by the producers plot twist, and took to Twitter to express their excitement.

omg the producers kinda ate with this plot twist #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yxwS3cTxwu — bottega boobiez (@_slayo) January 24, 2023

JESSIE AND AARON KICKING PEOPLE OUT?! WHAT A TWIST #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VCzhVLrd37 — thomas (@tomjdudley) January 24, 2023

THE AUSSIES ARE DECIDING WHO STAYS AND WHO GOES OH MY GOD THE PLOT THICKENS #loveisland pic.twitter.com/ym8VvF7TJm — megs (@cardqns) January 24, 2023

Love Island continues on Wednesday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

