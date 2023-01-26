Love Island fans predict THIS boy’s head will turn for new bombshell Ellie

Love Island fans have predicted one boy’s head will turn for new bombshell Ellie Spence.

The blonde beauty entered the villa on Wednesday night alongside Spencer Wilks just before the Islanders were set to recouple.

The new bombshells were tasked with choosing which boy and girl they wanted to couple up with, before the remaining boys each picked one of the remaining girls.

Fans of the hit dating show have predicted heartache for Lana Jenkins, as they believe her beau Ron Hall’s head will turn for Ellie.

One Twitter user wrote: “That’s Ron turned #Ellie,” while a second penned: “won’t lie Ellie and Ron will get along I think”.

A third tweeted: “idk ellie feels like somebody ron would go for,” and a fourth wrote: “i just know ron’s head is gonna do a whole 360 after seeing ellie.”

Norwich native Ellie is 25 years old, and works as a business development executive at a law firm.

Speaking about what she thinks she’ll bring to the villa, the bombshell said: “I’ll bring drama, fun and a bit of unpredictability.”

“I’m fun, caring, smart and know how to have a good time. I feel like I’m the whole package; I’m flirty, forward and very confident.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

