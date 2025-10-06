Love Island fans fume as Islander Tommy Bradley claims THESE close Islanders had ‘secret feud’

Love Island fans have been left fuming after Love Island star Tommy Bradley claimed two close Islanders had a “secret feud.”

The 22-year-old has claimed Megan Forte Clarke, his former flame in the villa, did not like Shakira Khan, despite fans believing the two were close friends.

This summer on Love Island, Shakira notably fought with 25-year-old Meg Moore and 30-year-old Helena Ford.

However, months on, Tommy has now claimed that Shakira and Megan did not get along in response to a comment written on his Snapchat account.

A follower wrote: “Yeah Shakira said Irish Megan was like the glue that kept the divide together and it all got way worse after she left. Sad cause they never showed that.”

However, Tommy responded: “I dunno about that. I remember Megan not liking Shaikra.”

However, fans were left unimpressed as they accused him of being “bitter.”

One wrote: “Tommy is here trying to spread outdated information as if it is current and accurate,” as a second added: “I sense bitter Mr Tommy.”

While another fumed: “Shakira spoke very highly of Megan on that podcast… Tommy is just trying to stay relevant,” with another writing: “Tommy is a loser and showed his real face after he left the villa.”

During his time on the series, Tommy was originally coupled up with Megan Forte Clarke, before she explored her connection with fellow Irish Islander Conor Philips.

The couple continued their connection outside the villa, and have since become girlfriend and boyfriend.

After their romance ended, Tommy got to know bombshell girl Emily Moran before deciding to recouple with Casa Amor girl Lucy Quinn.

However, shortly after leaving the villa, it was revealed that Tommy and Ben respectively cheated on Andrada and Lucy with the SAME girl after leaving the Villa.

“It’s my fault, I’ll be honest. I’ll hold my hands up and say when I messed up,” Tommy said during the final.

He continued: “I went to my first event… Free bar, unlimited drinks. Half an hour in, had about five blue lagoons cocktails – got smashed.”

To which Maya asked, “You blame it on the blue lagoons?”

Tommy then wearily replied, “Yeah… I basically… this girl came up to me – this is no good is it!”

Love Island was rocked by a double cheating shock as Tommy Bradley confessed to snogging the same girl as Ben Holborough behind Lucy Quinn's back. Tommy had been romancing Lucy after they left the villa – but despite enjoying a few dates, it all crumbled when he enjoyed a smooch with another woman on a night out.

“At an event, I did kiss someone,” he said, which was met with gasps from the group.

“Honestly, it was so disrespectful and I shouldn’t have done it. I hold my hands up. I’m not blaming the alcohol but I did speak to Lucy and I said, “I’m really, really sorry and I messed up.’”