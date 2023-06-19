Love Island fans call on Jess’s brother to join the show

Love Island fans are calling on Jess’s younger brother to join the show.
The 21-year-old appeared on Sunday night’s episode of After Sun, where he spoke to host Maya Jama about his sister’s time in the villa so far.
He said: “Her banter, her personality is just like her brother, do you know what I mean?”
Maya replied: “Oh look at you, are you trying to apply?”
Jess’s brother then said: “Yeah go on, get me and application. I’m only 21 so I can go on next year!”
Taking to Twitter during the show, one fan tweeted: “YES – Jess’s brother for next season! He has personality!”
Another wrote: “Jess brother is the best vibes. 2024 he needs to apply.”
Check out more reactions below:
🤩🤩 Jess brother is the best vibes. 2024 he needs to apply #LoveIsland #aftersun
#aftersun #loveisland YES – Jess’s brother for next season! He has personality!
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.