Love Island fans are saying the same thing about Olivia after shock dumping

Tanyel Revan was dumped from the Love Island villa during tonight’s episode.

The hair stylist lost her place on the show after none of the boys picked her in the recoupling.

The Islanders were understandably upset over her departure, as Tanyel was there from the beginning of the series.

However, it was Olivia’s reaction that had everyone talking as viewers slammed her for being “fake”.

Fans noted how Olivia cried over Tanyel’s exit, and was the first to run over and hug her after she had been dumped.

Viewers thought it wasn’t genuine, as Olivia talked behind Tanyel’s back on several occasions in the villa, which was all caught on camera.

See how fans reacted below:

Olivia running to go give Tanyel a hug when she’s literally been talking about her behind her back #loveisland pic.twitter.com/SUTjXnok35 — always on top (@FavouriteGyal) February 9, 2023

Why is Liv pretending to be sad like she hasn’t been chatting shit about Tanyel for the past week??? #loveisland — Ellie Fitzgerald (@Elliemay99xx) February 9, 2023

Olivia was the first to run up to hug Tanyel but the first to chat shit about her #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QV4i4oS4mt — Ruu (@therealgirlruu) February 9, 2023

why is olivia acting shocked like SHE DIDNT CAUSE THIS. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FshNWkYZBh — bottega boobiez (@_slayo) February 9, 2023

Tanyel dumped? Is this meant to be a joke #loveisland pic.twitter.com/1jfSIiHIqm — Anisha💫 (@anisha_xox) February 9, 2023

if tanyel gets dumped because olive oil couldn’t keep her gob shut #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Th3DsTkvZv — khadijaツ (@khadijab_xx) February 9, 2023

