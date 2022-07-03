Love Island fans are LOVING this Casa Amor boy: ‘Bring him back to the main villa’

Love Island fans are loving new boy Deji.

The 25-year-old accounts manager was one of the six bombshells who joined the OG girls in the Casa Amor villa this week and on tonight’s show.

The Bedford native brands himself as “competitive” but believes he will “really wear his heart on his sleeve” in the villa.

The 25-year-old thinks he has been going for the wrong people. “If I’m 100% then people lose interest but if I don’t care then all of a sudden they’re obsessed with me – it doesn’t make sense!,” he said.

“It’s hard to bring down the barriers with me but once you hit that spot, I’m the biggest ‘simp’ on planet earth,” he joked.

On tonight’s show, Deji spent some time getting to know Indiyah, and fans are loving him so far.

Nah who can bring Deji into the main villa? He’s a vibe #loveisland — vic (@victoriasanusi) July 3, 2022

slyly want indiyah to bring Deji back to the main villa #loveIsland — Ornella (@ornellasxo) July 3, 2022

