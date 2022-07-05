Love Island fans are in hysterics after Deji’s throwaway comment

Love Island fans are loving new boy Deji Adeniyi’s attempts to crack on with Indiyah Pollack.

Indiyah’s beau Dami Hope has been getting to know new girl Summer Botwe – and even shared a cheeky kiss with her, since Casa Amor returned to our screens.

Following the Dubliner’s antics, viewers have been urging the waitress to open up, and move on with Deji.

Tuesday’s episode saw the 23-year-old warming up to the Bedford native, as he tried to woo her with his charm, and hilarious accents.

In one attempt to get to know Indiyah better, Deji asked her where she wanted to travel to, to which she responded “Tokyo”.

The 25-year-old was thrilled as he revealed ‘Tokyo Drift’ was his favourite film.

However, fans went into hysterics as they joked that nobody’s favourite film is ‘Tokyo Drift.’

One viewer wrote, “Spin off show: Dejiyah in Tokyo,” as a second said, “I can’t believe a man said his favourite film was Tokyo Drift. Nobodies favourite film is Tokyo Drift.”

I can’t believe a man said his favourite film was Tokyo Drift. Nobodies favourite film is Tokyo Drift. #LoveIsland — EE-FA.🫧 (@aoifewalsh90) July 5, 2022

I’m a few mins behind. Deji’s favourite film is Tokyo Drift because she said she wants to go to Tokyo??? Cringe #LoveIsland — Abi Abz (@Abi_Abz) July 5, 2022

Deji favourite movie is defo not Tokyo drift don’t cap for girls #LoveIsland 😂 — Ye (@B_BallerMike) July 5, 2022

If my FAVOURITE movie was Tokyo Drift, there is no way I’d offer that information up freely. How is that your favourite movie, is it the only one you’ve ever seen? 🤣 #LoveIsland — mcglubber (@mcglubber) July 5, 2022

Deji said Tokyo drift cos it’s the only film he knows with the word Tokyo in it #LoveIsland — Yb (@nikalaup1738) July 5, 2022

Nobody likes Tokyo Drift! What a ridiculous statement and stone faced lie #LoveIsland — Josh Cumming (@josh_cumming) July 5, 2022

LOOOL not deji saying Tokyo drift was his favourite movie. Was deffo the first thing to pop into his head. Thay movie was shit #LoveIsland — Emaan (@emann624) July 5, 2022

Tokyo drift? At this point, anything to make sure Indiyah doesn’t leave casa amor alone #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/TtpkLpU0Yv — its Eva not “Ay-va” (@evangelionreads) July 5, 2022

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

