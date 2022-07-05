Ad
Love Island fans are in hysterics after Deji’s throwaway comment

From Lifted Entertainment
Love Island fans are loving new boy Deji Adeniyi’s attempts to crack on with Indiyah Pollack.

Indiyah’s beau Dami Hope has been getting to know new girl Summer Botwe – and even shared a cheeky kiss with her, since Casa Amor returned to our screens.

Following the Dubliner’s antics, viewers have been urging the waitress to open up, and move on with Deji.

Tuesday’s episode saw the 23-year-old warming up to the Bedford native, as he tried to woo her with his charm, and hilarious accents.

In one attempt to get to know Indiyah better, Deji asked her where she wanted to travel to, to which she responded “Tokyo”.

The 25-year-old was thrilled as he revealed ‘Tokyo Drift’ was his favourite film.

However, fans went into hysterics as they joked that nobody’s favourite film is ‘Tokyo Drift.’

One viewer wrote, “Spin off show: Dejiyah in Tokyo,” as a second said, “I can’t believe a man said his favourite film was Tokyo Drift. Nobodies favourite film is Tokyo Drift.”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.

