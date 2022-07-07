Love Island fans are convinced these contestants knew each other BEFORE the show after photos go viral

Do Tasha Ghouri and Coco Lodge already know each other?

The 2022 Love Island stars have not yet crossed paths on the show, as Coco only entered the main villa after Tasha moved into Casa Amor.

Coco has been getting to know Andrew Le Page, who Tasha has been coupled up with since day one of the show, very well over the past few days.

The pair shared a sneaky kiss on the terrace, and have also been getting cosy in bed together.

Meanwhile Tasha has grown close to new boy Billy Brown, and they also shared a kiss earlier this week.

Ahead of tonight’s dramatic recoupling, fans have been doing some digging, and believe they found “proof” Coco and Tasha were friends before the show.

A photo of Coco and a blonde friend, who people think is Tasha, went viral on TikTok.

TikTok user @teeohem4 shared a video containing photos of Coco with the Tasha-lookalike, and wrote: “So Coco and Natasha are friends? Andrew is in trouble.”

However, the mystery blonde is actually the bombshell’s friend Caroline Bruhn – not Tasha.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

