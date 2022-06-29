Love Island fans are calling for this unlikely couple to WIN the show

The highly-anticipated heart rate challenge returned to Love Island on Tuesday night.

The aftermath of which saw cracks appear in a number of the romances, including Paige and Jacques and Tasha and Andrew.

However, two Islanders in particular caught viewers’ attention as they made a beeline for each other after they performed their sexy dances.

The results of the challenge revealed Davide’s heart rate was raised the most by his former flame Ekin-Su.

Afterwards, the Turkish actress pulled the “Italian Stallion” for a chat to discuss whether the result meant anything to him.

Fans swarmed to Twitter as they picked up on the evident sexual tension between the pair, and called for them to recouple and win the show.

Davide and Ekin-Su were previously coupled up in the villa, before the 27-year-old shifted her attention towards Jay Younger.

The pair had an explosive fallout in which Davide branded her a “liar” and an “actress” and claimed “I don’t give a s**t about you.”

However, if Tuesday’s episode is anything to go by, we may soon see the former flames rekindle their romance.

And with a recoupling looming, in which the girls will have their pick of the boys, will Ekin-Su choose to recouple with Davide?

i just want davide and ekin-su to have an epic love story — abbey (@abbey4k) June 29, 2022

low-key hoping davide and ekin-su couple up and win the show soz — katie 🌻 (@katiel0uis3) June 29, 2022

absolutely obsessed with davide and ekin-su’s lovers to enemies to lovers trope — lauren (@meIanieowens) June 29, 2022

davide and ekin-su and this divorced couple still in love dynamic is killing me — thor’s gf⚡️ (@annamariapoku) June 29, 2022

Davide and Ekin-Su need to get back together 🤣🤣🤣 — KatyB🖤 (@KatyBerwick) June 29, 2022

Ekin-Su and Davide’s energy is so funny. They want each other so bad😂😂 #LoveIsland — Tay ✌🏾️✨ (@littletaysimo) June 29, 2022

If casa amor doesn’t ruin what they have, I think ekin-su and davide will win this thing. #LoveIsland — Chioma ❤️ (@div_yy) June 29, 2022

Could Ekin-su and Davide be the love story we didn’t know we wanted??? #LoveIsland — Candice Miles (@CandiceMiles247) June 29, 2022

I WANT DAVIDE AND EKIN-SU BACK TOGETHER AND IF THATS WRONG I DONT WANNA BE RIGHT#LoveIsland — fayewebsterfan101 (@deejuhhhb) June 29, 2022

This season of #loveisland is perfect davide and ekin-su are like a romcom in real life — golden brown passion (@TacoTansel) June 29, 2022

Love Island continues on tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.