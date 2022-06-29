Ad
Love Island fans are calling for this unlikely couple to WIN the show

Emma Costigan
The highly-anticipated heart rate challenge returned to Love Island on Tuesday night.

The aftermath of which saw cracks appear in a number of the romances, including Paige and Jacques and Tasha and Andrew.

However, two Islanders in particular caught viewers’ attention as they made a beeline for each other after they performed their sexy dances.

The results of the challenge revealed Davide’s heart rate was raised the most by his former flame Ekin-Su.

Afterwards, the Turkish actress pulled the “Italian Stallion” for a chat to discuss whether the result meant anything to him.

Fans swarmed to Twitter as they picked up on the evident sexual tension between the pair, and called for them to recouple and win the show.

Davide and Ekin-Su were previously coupled up in the villa, before the 27-year-old shifted her attention towards Jay Younger.

The pair had an explosive fallout in which Davide branded her a “liar” and an “actress” and claimed “I don’t give a s**t about you.”

However, if Tuesday’s episode is anything to go by, we may soon see the former flames rekindle their romance.

And with a recoupling looming, in which the girls will have their pick of the boys, will Ekin-Su choose to recouple with Davide?

Love Island continues on tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

