Love Island fans are calling for Ekin-Su’s ‘hot’ brother to enter the villa

Love Island fans are calling for Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu’s “hot” brother to enter the villa.

Arda appeared on Sunday’s episode of the dating show’s spin-off Aftersun, where he spoke to host Laura Whitmore about his sister’s rise to fame.

He said: “People ask me, ‘Is it weird to see your sister on TV’, but I’ve expected this to happen since day dot.”

Ekin-Su’s brother is too fine but I’m crying at how similar he is to her 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4c1aADepFq — 🔮 (@neymiana) June 26, 2022

“I think she was born to do this and I’m glad you guys are starting to see my sister on TV now and see what she’s like,” Arda added.

Ekin-Su’s brother also teased he would be appearing on TV soon, telling viewers: “And now you’re seeing my face on your screens and get used to it because you’re going to see it a lot more.”

Viewers flocked to Twitter to react to Ekin-Su’s “hot”, with many hoping he will join the show during Casa Amor – which is due to return to our screens on July 4.

One Twitter user wrote: “Ekin-su‘s brother is leng omg? Being hot must run in the family,” as another said: “how do i marry ekin-su‘s brother.”

A third hilariously pointed out: “Ekin-Su’s brother was really trying to get screen time lol with the one liners.”

A fourth said,: “Ekin-su’s brother is the bombshell we need in that villa 😂,” as a fifth agreed: “Have they ever had a brother and sister on Love Island? If not sign up Ekin-Su’s brother immediately.”

Ekin-su’s brother is the bombshell we need in that villa 😂 #LoveIsland — small pepper (@stephude) June 26, 2022

Ekin-Su’s brother was really trying to get screen time lol with the one liners. — 🇯🇲 *DAMIYAHs THERAPIST 🇳🇬 (@BLKLUVTHERAPIST) June 27, 2022

As if Ekin-Su’s brother is more Ekin-Su than Ekin-Su #Loveislandaftersun Also can you imagine the rivalry he would have with Davide if they were in the same family- try to outdo each other constantly — Katy (@Simple_equation) June 26, 2022

Have they ever had a brother and sister on #LoveIsland ? If not sign up Ekin-Su’s brother immediately #Loveislandaftersun — Abigail Dede Appiah (@yesindede) June 26, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

