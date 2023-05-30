Love Island fans are all saying the same thing after ITV unveil the cast of the summer 2023 series

Love Island will return for its tenth series on Monday, June 5.

Host Maya Jama will preside over all of the villa action, whilst famed comedian and narrator Iain Stirling returns to voiceover each and every episode of the much-loved format.

Ten brand new singletons, who will be entering the Majorcan villa, were unveiled earlier this week.

The five-strong line-up of girls, looking to turn the boys’ heads, include Ruchee Gurung, Molly Marsh, Catherine Agbaje, Ella Thomas and Jess Harding.

Meanwhile the five-strong line-up of boys include André Furtado, Mitchel Taylor, Mehdi Edno, George Fensom and Tyrique Hyde.

As with the previous nine series, the promotional pictures of each contestant were released by ITV – and fans were not happy.

Viewers flocked to the comments sections of some Islanders’ photos to point out they looked nothing like they did on their personal Instagram grids.

Under the photo of Mehdi, one Instagram user penned: “You lot did him dirty with this pic 😭,” while a second wrote: “Checking his profile… Why he doesn’t look like himself on that photo?”

On on the photo of George, one user wrote: “After going through his profile, this pic doesn’t do him justice,” and another said: “Camera man doing him dirty fr.”

Returning to ITV2 and Virgin Media next week, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date and couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island.

With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings. From romance and heart-to-hearts, to betrayal, bombshells and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love.

More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings.

As the couples attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the public – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners for summer 2023.

Love Island begins on Monday, June 5 on Virgin Media One.