Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Dami and Amber’s kiss

Dami and Amber had their first kiss on last night’s episode of Love Island.

Before the new season of the hit dating show kicked off on Monday evening, the public voted for who they wanted to see in a couple, and Dami and Amber were coupled up.

During Wednesday night’s show, the pair decided to spend some alone time together and get to know each other better.

Dami, who hails from Dublin, said to Amber: “You’ve been giving me eyes. I can see your eyes looking at me and I keep thinking, am I in trouble?”

Amber, 24, replied: “You see me watching you! I’m intrigued by you. I’m trying to work out what you’re thinking.”

Dami asked: “What am I thinking now?”, to which Amber replied: “I don’t know. You tell me.”

Microbiologist Dami said: “I can’t tell you but I can show you,” and then leaned in to kiss her.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the “slobbery” kiss, with some joking that they were “traumatised”.

One viewer tweeted: “WHY WAS AMBER LICKING DAMI THATS NOT A KISS WTF.”

Another wrote: “WHY DID DAMI KISS AMBER LIKE THAT.”

Please tell me someone else is experiencing the same level of trauma as me after Dami and Ambers kiss 🤣 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BHFM7jWq1Q — sn (@crabrangoonnn) June 8, 2022

Dami’s dad watching him exchange saliva with Amber #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/iwTU6BW7Bf — Rxchard (@Rxchardirl173) June 8, 2022

WHY WAS AMBER LICKING DAMI THATS NOT A KISS WTF #LoveIsland #Dami #LoveIsland2022 — Daisy lol (@782009xo) June 8, 2022

My hand is over my mouth Dami and Amber’s kiss was so cringe. 😭 Kissing eachother like soft serve ice cream. “I’m actually buzzing” oh God no. #LoveIsland — kami. 🖤 (@kamisemire) June 8, 2022

WAIT dami after he kissed amber was so cute… — wogurt (@yogurtcrave) June 8, 2022

WHY DID DAMI KISS AMBER LIKE THAT #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2a4z7Z59TW — téa (@teasophiaa) June 8, 2022

Despite describing the kiss as “cringe”, fans labelled Dami’s reaction to kissing Amber as “cute”.

One tweeted: “I love amber and Dami so cute he was so happy after their kiss.”

Another tweeted: “Dami is seriously cute. ‘Woohoo’ ‘I’m actually buzzing!’ After his kiss with Amber. Cutey.”

I love amber and Dami so cute he was so happy after their kiss #loveisland — sumayakalif (@sumayakalif) June 9, 2022

Dami is seriously cute. ‘Woohoo’ ‘I’m actually buzzing!’ After his kiss with Amber. Cutey. #LoveIsland — goldenlionlady 🌻 (@goldenlionlady) June 8, 2022

Dami just got a kiss.. Amber & Dami are carrying the show rn. They are so cute ☺️#LoveIsland — 𝑵𝑨𝑵𝑨 🦋 (@Benedicta___) June 8, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

