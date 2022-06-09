Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Dami and Amber’s kiss

From Lifted Entertainment
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Dami and Amber had their first kiss on last night’s episode of Love Island.

Before the new season of the hit dating show kicked off on Monday evening, the public voted for who they wanted to see in a couple, and Dami and Amber were coupled up.

During Wednesday night’s show, the pair decided to spend some alone time together and get to know each other better.

From Lifted Entertainment

Dami, who hails from Dublin, said to Amber: “You’ve been giving me eyes. I can see your eyes looking at me and I keep thinking, am I in trouble?”

Amber, 24, replied: “You see me watching you! I’m intrigued by you. I’m trying to work out what you’re thinking.”

Dami asked: “What am I thinking now?”, to which Amber replied: “I don’t know. You tell me.”

Microbiologist Dami said: “I can’t tell you but I can show you,” and then leaned in to kiss her.

From Lifted Entertainment

Fans took to Twitter to react to the “slobbery” kiss, with some joking that they were “traumatised”.

One viewer tweeted: “WHY WAS AMBER LICKING DAMI THATS NOT A KISS WTF.”

Another wrote: “WHY DID DAMI KISS AMBER LIKE THAT.”

Despite describing the kiss as “cringe”, fans labelled Dami’s reaction to kissing Amber as “cute”.

One tweeted: “I love amber and Dami so cute he was so happy after their kiss.”

Another tweeted: “Dami is seriously cute. ‘Woohoo’ ‘I’m actually buzzing!’ After his kiss with Amber. Cutey.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. 

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us