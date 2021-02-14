Love Island couples mark Valentine’s Day with loved-up snaps

A host of Love Island couples have marked Valentine’s Day with loved-up posts.

The popular dating show has seen a number of success stories, with couples going on to wed and start a family after finding love on the show.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt met on the ITV series back in 2017, and welcomed their first child together in October – a baby girl named Nell.

Paying tribute to “the best father” by sharing a series of sweet photos to Instagram, Camilla wrote: “Thank you for making the good days amazing, the ordinary days extraordinary, and most of all for loving us twice as hard on the bad days to remind us how lucky we are and how much we have to look forward to.”

“You make our lives so happy and it shows in the fact that Nell smiles every time you walk into the room 😁. Happy Valentine’s Day @jamiejewitt_, we love you ❤️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow)

Sharing a sweet family photo, Jamie wrote: “You’re are an unbelievable mother, the most incredible girlfriend and I love you to death!”

“Thank you so much for changing my life for the better each and every day, but unfortunately you are no longer my favourite person in the world, although I’m sure you’ll be happy with your spot as close second 😜😍❤️💋.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day @camillathurlow I can’t wait to see what’s in store for us next..🤘 Ps Nell was loving Sesame Street and refused to play ball 🤣.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_)

Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott started dating back in June, despite appearing on different seasons of Love Island.

Since then, the couple have flaunted their romance on social media, and even shared their plans to get married.

Ad

Marking Valentine’s Day, Lucie posed in red lingerie while embracing her beau, writing on Instagram: “Happy Valentines to my dream man..🌹 @lukemabbott I love you ❤️”

Luke also shared a loved-up snap, captioned: “Happy valentines to the most amazing woman ever, I love you loads ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucie Rose Donlan (@lucierosedonlan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lukemabbott

Rebecca Gormley and Biggs Chris have been dating since they were both dumped from the winter version of Love Island last year, which was filmed in South Africa.

Ad

Sharing an insight into the couple’s romance, Biggs posted a video montage of his girlfriend along with the track Love$ick by Mura Musa and A$AP Rocky.

He wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day to each and everyone of you guys ❤️ even if your single Valentine is for everyone👏🏽 Love to everyone Happy Valentine baby girl💕”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biggs Chris (@biggschrisx)

Molly Smith and Callum Jones found love on the 2020 winter edition of the dating show, after Callum’s head was turned in Casa Amour.

Ad

Molly shared throwback photos with her boyfriend to Instagram, writing: “Happy Valentines Day @_callum_jones … 🌹 I can’t wait to make many more memories with you! Love you 💚”.

Callum replied: “Love ya❤️❤️❤️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M O L L Y S M I T H (@mollysmith19)

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp were crowned the winner’s of the first ever winter edition of Love Island last year.

Back in June, Finn shared his plans to propose to the Scottish beauty, and the couple have also revealed their plans to purchase their first home together.

Finn shared a sweet video dancing with his girlfriend, captioning the post: “Happy Valentine’s Day beautiful, you deserve the world! Can’t wait for more nights like these ❤️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finley Tapp (@finley__tapp)

Luke Trotman asked Siannise Fudge to be his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day last year, with the romantic gesture playing out on Love Island.

Sharing a throwback snap from last year’s final, Luke wrote: “1 year with this incredible woman, I appreciate you so much ♥️”

“Happy anniversary & Happy Valentines Day🌹,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Trotman (@luketroytrotman)