Love Island couple tease their own TV show

Love Island couple Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have teased their own TV show.

The couple made their relationship official after Casa Amor and went on to claim fourth place in the 2022 series of the hit dating show.

Since finding fame on Love Island, Tasha has become eBay’s first pre-loved fashion ambassador, a UK ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, and launched her own collection with SIMMI London.

“We’d love to have our own TV show, if that opportunity did come up!,” Tasha told MailOnline, teasing that they may follow the suit of their Love Island co-stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Andrew recently unveiled his latest tattoo tribute to Tasha, in the form of a cochlear implant wrapped around the symbol for “I love you” in British Sign Language.

Taking to Twitter, the dancer showed off the surprise and wrote: “So Andrew came home and surprised me with his new tattoo, I actually can’t even!!!!!!! How beautiful 🤍🤍🤍😭😭😭 it’s “ily” in BSL with my cochlear implant wrapped around 🥹.”

So Andrew came home and surprised me with his new tattoo, I actually can’t even!!!!!!! How beautiful 🤍🤍🤍😭😭😭 it’s “ily” in BSL with my cochlear implant wrapped around 🥹 pic.twitter.com/eGze0HDNO1 — Tasha Ghouri (@GhouriNatasha) October 26, 2022

Tasha told the outlet: “So he told me he was getting a tattoo and I was like what are you getting and he said, ‘I’m not telling you!'”

“But he came home and surprised me with it and I didn’t expect it. I started crying, because no one has ever done that for me before and it just goes to show how much we love each other and how much of an amazing human being he is. He really is an amazing human.”

The couple got tattoo tributes to each other, just weeks after leaving the Love Island villa back in August.

Tasha got her rose tattoo inked on her neck under her ear in which she wears her cochlear implant.

Meanwhile, Andrew got his on his hand.

The roses appear to be a nod to the couple’s final date on the show, which saw them enjoy a romantic meal on a beach filled with red roses.

Tasha and Andrew moved into their first home together last month.

She told the outlet: “Living together has been so good so far, we’re both so invested in making the flat our home.”

“And it’s so nice to be able to come home and have a little hug and watch movies together and cook together. We both have a few bad habits, but every relationship does.”

“We’re so busy it’s nice to come home together at the end of the day. It makes our time so much more special. It’s nice to have that time separate and then come back together and it makes us stronger and closer.”

Dismissing people’s opinion that they moved in together too quickly, Tasha said: “I don’t waste my time trying to prove people wrong, because they don’t know our relationship privately. All that matters is me and Andrew.”

“I think you won’t get it unless you’ve been in the villa. You know, you’re in the same bed and you have no phones, you get so close and you connect on a level emotionally.”

“I think coming out me and Andrew said we’re going to stay true to ourselves and go with how we feel, that’s all that matters, no one else’s opinions. It felt right.”