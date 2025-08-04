Love Island couple Lucy and Tommy SPLIT just days after being brutally dumped from the villa

Love Island couple Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn have split just days after being brutally dumped from the villa.

Two weeks ago, Lucy was dumped alongside her partner Tommy, after Shakira and Ty determined which of the three vulnerable couples would be dumped from the Island.

Despite leaving the villa, the pair appeared to be going from strength to strength – with Tommy defending his partner after she spoke out about a voicenote that was leaked during her time in the villa.

However, following a return to the villa on Sunday night alongside fellow Islanders, Lucy has confirmed she and Tommy are no longer together.

During a live with fellow Islander and close friend Lauren, Lucy confirmed she was no longer with Tommy.

Lauren told fans: “No, shes not with Tommy anymore, he couldn’t behave himself,” to which Lucy agreed was the reason they split.

The confirmation of the pair’s split comes just days after Tommy reunited with his former flame Emily Moran for a TikTok video, leading fans to believe they were getting back together.

In the clip, Emily sang along to the lyrics “Daddy’s Home” by Usher, as Tommy appeared in shot.

Viewers took to the comments to share their confusion, wondering if the clip meant Lucy and Tommy had split, as one wrote: “Are they together or is he with Lucy,” as another said: “What abt Lucy 😭”

Emily was subsequently dumped from the Island when Tommy brought Lucy back from Casa Amor, however, it all seemed to be water under the bridge, as the trio have been spotted out with their fellow islanders since.

