Love Island couple spark reunion rumours – two years after their heartbreaking split

A Love Island couple has sparked reunion rumours, two years after their shock split.

In photos obtained by The Sun, exes Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico were spotted on a drinks date in London last week.

The pair met on Love Island’s first ever winter series in 2020, but later split after four years together.

An onlooker told outlet: “I saw Eva and Nas together at the Pear Tree Cafe in Battersea. They looked really cosy together and it was just the two of them.

“They tried to get a table, but there wasn’t one available, but two hours later they came back together and got a wristband and sat down for a drink together.

“They were clearly back together,” the insider added.

Nas and Eva met on the first winter version of Love Island in January 2020, but split four years later.

After their breakup, Nas appeared on Love Island All Stars.

When asked if he could ever see himself rekindling with Eva at the time, Nas said: “I don’t think so, I think four years together, you kind of know.

“Especially towards the ends as well, you think you kind of know when it’s not right for you.”