Love Island couple respond to split rumours

While she didn’t name them in the video, fans quickly started speculating she was talking about Mitch and Zach.

The woman in the video said: “The event was slightly soiled on by two Love Islanders who are just the most vile pieces of s**t that I believe could ever have walked the planet.

“Turns out they weren’t even invited, they just turned up. Do you know what they said? I don’t even know if I can say this out loud without cringing because I’m embarrassed for them: ‘We’re actually the most famous people here.’

“They’re bowling around like the most famous people there, which is embarrassing.”

“But where I draw the line is where I am stood outside in the rain with my friend having a chat and this homeless man walks past,” she alleged.

“He’s like, ‘has anybody got any money?’ and [the Love Islander] puts his hand in his pocket, pulls out money and throws it at him. I see this with my own eyes.”

“So the homeless man has to pick it up. They then proceeded to be incredibly homophobic and that is when the organisers were told and made them leave immediately because they do not tolerate homophobia or any other kind of disgusting behaviour.

“And when they heard what happened with the homeless man, they took zero tolerance and kicked them out,” she claimed.

“There was other things that happened as well but I didn’t see any of that. So I can’t speak of that but they were the most obnoxious, disgusting, vile cretins I’ve been in the room with.

“I have never been in contact with two people who are so out of touch of reality and their behaviour is so disgusting,” she added.

Taking to his Instagram Stories earlier this week, Zach wrote: “Hey guys, what a long week it’s been. I’m embarrassed to have to address this and never imagined I’d be here writing this. Over the past few days, I’ve received a number of hateful messages regarding accusations from last week that are currently circulating the internet.”

“So I would like to address this from my side and give clarity that the narrative circulating about me is 100 per cent untrue.”