Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Love Island couple go Instagram official following weeks of romance speculation

Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou
Kíla Dunne
Kíla Dunne
Kíla Dunne
Kíla Dunne

Love Island’s Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou have gone Instagram official following weeks of romance speculation.

The pair both shot to fame on the hit ITV dating show in 2023 – with Ron being an original Islander and Lydia entering the show Casa Amor.

While the pair didn’t couple up in the show when Ron stayed loyal to ex Lana Jenkins and Lydia had her eyes set on Tom Clare.

Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou | INSTAGRAM

Confirming their relationship, the pair posed for loved-up snaps while on a cruise with other influencers.

Ron captioned the post, “Well ain’t these just lovely pictures 📸”

Fellow Islander Kai Fagan wrote under the post: “Omg finally a soft launch, so happy you and @lydiakarax have gone official 🙌👏🔥”

Luca Bish also commented: “Happy for you bro 🤍”

Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou | INSTAGRAM

Fans also flooded to the comments with one writing: “Power couple 🫶”

Another commented: “That smile 😃 you look so happy ❤️ @lydiakarax you are a stunner 🔥”

Ron and his ex Lana met on the winter series of the show in 2023 but called it quits just three months after leaving the show.

Ad
Kíla Dunne
Kíla Dunne

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL