Love Island couple go Instagram official following weeks of romance speculation

Love Island’s Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou have gone Instagram official following weeks of romance speculation.

The pair both shot to fame on the hit ITV dating show in 2023 – with Ron being an original Islander and Lydia entering the show Casa Amor.

While the pair didn’t couple up in the show when Ron stayed loyal to ex Lana Jenkins and Lydia had her eyes set on Tom Clare.

Confirming their relationship, the pair posed for loved-up snaps while on a cruise with other influencers.

Ron captioned the post, “Well ain’t these just lovely pictures 📸”

Fellow Islander Kai Fagan wrote under the post: “Omg finally a soft launch, so happy you and @lydiakarax have gone official 🙌👏🔥”

Luca Bish also commented: “Happy for you bro 🤍”

Fans also flooded to the comments with one writing: “Power couple 🫶”

Another commented: “That smile 😃 you look so happy ❤️ @lydiakarax you are a stunner 🔥”

Ron and his ex Lana met on the winter series of the show in 2023 but called it quits just three months after leaving the show.