Love Island couple Ciaran Davies and Emily Moran ‘SPLIT’ following string of post-villa dates

Emily Moran, Ciaran Davies | Instagram
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Love Island couple Ciaran Davies and Emily Moran have reportedly “split” following a string of post-villa dates.

In July, The Sun reported that the Welsh reality stars had grown close following her exit from the show this summer.

The pair had since been spotted on a double date with Emily’s Love Island 2025 co-stars Harrison Solomon and Lauren Wood, confirming reports they are dating.

Emily Moran and Ciaran Davies

However, the pair have now reportedly called things quits on their short-lived romance.

A source told The Sun: “Emily and Ciaran both decided to call it quits as it just wasn’t working out between the pair of them.”

Last month, Emily appeared to confirm her new romance, as she was photographed by The Sun out for dinner with Ciaran.

Love Island SR12 Ep27 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: EMILY.

Emily was brutally dumped from this year’s Love Island after Tommy Bradley ditched her for Casa Amor bombshell Lucy.

Meanwhile, Ciaran shot to fame on the 2024 series of Love Island, which saw him make it to the final with Nicole Samuel.

The pair dated for a few months after the show, but ultimately parted ways.

Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies | INSTAGRAM

In July, insiders claimed Ciaran was the one who reached out to Emily after she was dumped from the villa this summer.

A source said: “Ciaran initially approached Emily when she left the show just to congratulate her and stuff on how she was and handled herself on the show towards the end, which got them to talking.

“Both have been getting to know each other on a more romantic level and they’re looking to see how things go.”

