Love Island couple Biggs Chris and Rebecca Gormley brush off reports he got ‘caught messaging another girl’

Looks like these two are still going strong

Love Island couple Biggs Chris and Rebecca Gormley brush off reports he...

Biggs Chris and Rebecca Gormley were papped packing on the PDA this week, despite recent reports that he was caught messaging another woman.

The Love Island stars seemed to brush off the cheating rumours, as they were photographed walking arm-in-arm in Newcastle on Monday night.

Biggs and Rebecca struck up a romance after appearing on the show’s first winter series, but the couple were recently rocked by claims he’s been sliding into other girls DMs on Instagram earlier this month.

According to The Sun Online, the 28-year-old allegedly exchanged a series of messages with healthcare assistant Caitlin Fulton, who claims she didn’t know he was dating Rebecca.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Gormley (@rebeccagormley_) on Jun 20, 2020 at 2:43am PDT

Caitlin said: “We’d been messaging back and forth after he followed me on Instagram and we’d talked about going away when lockdown ended, to a holiday cottage or a lodge somewhere in the UK.”

“He even left me a voicenote saying that coming down to see me ‘sounded good’. We were making plans as recently as Saturday.”

Caitlin was then shocked to see pictures of Biggs kissing his co-star Rebecca in Newcastle.

“I was a bit shocked that he had a girlfriend. And obviously I would be shocked if that was my boyfriend messaging someone,” she said.

