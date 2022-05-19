Love Island bosses announce huge change regarding the contestants and their clothing

Love Island bosses have announced a huge change regarding this year’s contestants and their clothing.

The hit ITV series will return to our screens on June 6, and this year’s Islanders will be wearing second-hand clothes as eBay has become the show’s new fashion partner.

Contestants on this year’s series will follow a strict “eat, sleep, re-wear, repeat” mentality, as they do their bit to extend the life cycle of clothes.

The new deal is quite a change for the show, which has typically partnered with fast fashion brands in the past.

Executive producer of Love Island, Mike Spencer, said: “We are thrilled to be pairing up with eBay this year as our pre-loved fashion partner.”

“As a show we strive to be a more eco-friendly production with more focus on ways in which we can visibly show this on screen.”

“This partnership will see our Islanders get to dive into the shared wardrobes and help themselves to some incredible pre-loved clothes sourced from eBay.”

“We aim to inspire our demographic and show that there are incredible finds to be had and how sharing is, in some small way, caring.”

The collaboration comes after searches for “pre loved clothes” skyrocketed in the past 12 months, with Gen-Z hopping on the second hand clothes band wagon.

Head of Fashion at eBay UK, Jemma Tadd, said: “We’re so excited to partner with Love Island this year and put pre-loved fashion, centre stage.”

“The impact of Love Island and its stars across the UK is undeniable and together we want to inspire the nation to choose pre-loved first when shopping – even if this means buying or selling one or two pre-loved items to start with, it’s a step in the right direction.”

“We can’t wait to change the conversation and dress the Islanders in pre-loved outfits for the very first time.”

eBay has also appointed celebrity stylist Amy Bannerman, who has worked with the likes of Dua Lipa, to pick the clothes for this year’s contestants.

There will be a few changes to the show when it returns to ITV and Virgin Media One next month.

The series will be filmed from a brand new villa in Majorca, and the show will run for a record 10 weeks, instead of the usual 8 weeks.

Check out the rumoured line-up for this year’s show here.