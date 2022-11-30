Love Island bombshell reveals surprising career U-turn

Love Island star Rebecca Gormley has revealed a surprising career U-turn.

The 24-year-old entered the villa as a bombshell during the winter series of the hit dating show back in 2020.

The Newcastle native had been couple up with Luke Trotman, Wallace Wilson and Jordan Waobikeze before she was dumped from the villa on day 30.

Rebecca, who worked as a full-time model before entering Love Island, has recently revealed a major career U-turn.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the 24-year-old announced she had trained to work in property investment.

She captioned the snap: “I DID IT 🙌👏. I joined Elite Property Investment Academy on Sunday with the man himself @ste.green.propertytrainer & I can honestly say this was the best move I’ve ever made!”

“I was out of my comfort zone massively, I didn’t know much about property just knew it was always something I wanted to do but not having the knowledge I found it scary! After doing this course I’m not afraid anymore.”

“But more importantly the mindset training which let me tell you BLEW MY FKN MIND 🤯 This is really going to change my life for the better ☺️. I have been pushed to my limits & felt like giving up but I kept going & I’m over the moon that I did 😆.”

“My perspective on life has totally changed & I’m ready to make changes in order to make myself the BEST & HAPPIEST version of me 🤍.”

“Thanks to everyone who helped me on this journey, you guys are really making a difference & its what our world needs ❤️💯. Feeling really chuffed with myself right now while crying my eyes out writing this 🥹.”

“But wow! If you’re thinking of doing it, my advice would be go GET IT DONE, I promise you will not regret it 🙌✨ #propertyinvestment #property #mindset.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Gormley 🦋✨ (@rebeccagormley_)