Love Island bombshell Claudia reveals how her famous father Carl Fogarty REALLY feels about her doing the show

Love Island bombshell Claudia has revealed how her famous father Carl Fogarty REALLY feels about her doing the show.

The 28-year-old’s dad is one of the most successful World Superbike racers of all time, and hie famously won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2014.

In her pre-show interview, Claudia shared her father’s hilarious reaction to finding out she was joining the hit dating show.

The fashion boutique owner said: “He was really for it. My dad said he was really proud and to take the opportunity to find someone that’s not a d***head, that’s exactly what he said to me.”

“[He] told me to be myself, he said the one thing you can’t do is hide who you are, he said he loves who I am and everyone else will love me.”

“My dad will be proud to watch me, but he will also be nervous. He said he’s excited to see me on TV as opposed to him – he’s passed me the baton.”

When asked what her father’s dos and don’ts are while she’s on the show, Claudia replied: “Absolutely no sex on TV he said, he hasn’t really watched it before so it’s going to be a bit of a shock.”

“I just said get a blind fold on, shut your eyes, if you don’t like it, turn it off.”

She added: “He just wants me to find someone that is driven and settled. If I can find someone that my family loves too, that would be amazing.”

Claudia previously revealed she has her eye on Tom and Casey.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

