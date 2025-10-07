Love Island All Stars series three set for explosive ‘bombshell twist’ to stir up the villa

Love Island All Stars series three is reportedly set for an explosive bombshell twist to stir up the villa.

Early next year, the Love Island spin-off will return for a third season, and producers are searching far and wide for iconic Islanders to join the cast.

According to insiders, ITV executives are considering inviting international islanders to the upcoming series.

Former British celebrities have made the transition to the American and Australian versions, but the bosses of Love Island UK are now suggesting bringing the twist to the UK.

A source said: “ITV are always looking at ways to spice up Love Island All Stars and give fans something a bit different.”

“Bringing in some international talent is a sure fire way to shake up the villa – especially when the British stars have all settled with their partners. This plan is on the table and although it’s not been signed off yet, ITV think it could be a great way to inject some fireworks.”

“There are some massive characters who’ve been on the show in the US, Australia and South Africa and if the plans are given the green light – they could be entering All Stars as bombshells next year.”

The next season of Love Island All Stars is currently casting, and the production team is reportedly meeting with a number of former islanders.

Last week, The Sun reported that Emily Moran, a series 12 star, and villa finalists Shaq Muhammad and Lana Jenkins were in the running for the program.

A source said: “Shaq and Lana were both in the thick of the action in their series, and bosses would love to land them for All Stars.”

“They’ve both been single for a while now and are open to finding love in the villa.”

“Shaq’s launching his PT business and Lana has a podcast, so it’d be a good boost for their brands going back on TV, too.”

Another insider added: “Emily was unlucky in love in the summer and turned heads in the villa. She hasn’t found Mr Right yet, but bosses believe she has plenty more to give.”