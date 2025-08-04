Ad
Love Island: All Stars returns for third series – and there’s a twist

Love Island
Love Island: All Stars will return for a third series – and there’s a twist, with the series set to run for six weeks instead of five.

The news comes hot on the heels of the finale of the 12th series, which was dubbed “TV gold” by fans who hailed it “iconic” with its summer of jaw-dropping twists and turns.

Once again, fan-favourite Islanders from across 10 years of the show will return to the famous Villa in search of that much-wanted spark, while navigating the relationship dilemmas of bombshells, heads turning and what it truly means to be open.

Ekin-Su and Curtis won Love Island All Stars in 2025

Last season saw iconic Islanders like Ekin-Su, Curtis Pritchard, Gabby Allen, Luca Bish and Casey O’Gorman return for a second chance at love.

Returning to scorching South Africa, the third All Stars series will launch in the new year and run for a bumper six weeks instead of five.

The main cast of Love Island All Stars 2025

Mike Spencer-Hayter, Creative Director, Lifted Entertainment, said of the series return: “Love Island: All Stars has quickly established itself as a stand-alone hit, keeping fans of the show gripped by iconic Islanders from the past 10 years returning for another chance to find love. We are very excited about series 3 and you can expect the twists and turns to continue in All Stars, after an incredible smash hit summer series.”

 Stavri, Commissioning Editor, Reality at ITV added: “With over 2 billion streams, the Love Island brand continues to thrive, with our All Stars series fast becoming a staple in our reality schedule. We can’t wait to kick start our third series and set about bringing back some of the viewers’ favourite Islanders for another unmissable series.”

